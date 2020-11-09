There were more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday according to the state Department of Health's dashboard, including 69 cases in the Valley.
While state health officials did not release an update on Sunday, the dashboard that tracks the data has been updated. The DOH is scheduled to post two-day totals — for Sunday and Monday — at noon today.
Statewide there were 2,909 new cases on Sunday, pushing the state total to 230,894. There were also five new deaths statewide, none in the Valley.
On Sunday, there were 38 new cases in Union County, 25 in Northumberland, four in Snyder and two in Montour.
There are 22 new cases at Bucknell University. The university's dashboard shows 26 active cases after showing four cases on Saturday. There are also 52 students in isolation.
At Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, no new cases were reported in a Friday update. The school has no active cases and has had 14 cases total. No student residences are being quarantined.
This is a developing story. It will be updated after the state releases additional data this morning.