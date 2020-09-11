State Department of Health officials announced 1,008 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, just the second time since July 28 there were more than 1,000 cases statewide in a single day.
Locally there were 19 new cases announced, at least four in each county. State health officials confirmed another two COVID-19-related deaths in Northumberland County, the third day in a row with a death linked to the novel coronavirus. There have now been 43 deaths the county, 39 linked to long-term care facilities.
Friday's case total pushes the number of cases statewide to 142,885 since March. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Centre is reporting an increase of 137 cases.
The DOH announced 17 more deaths statewide on Thursday, pushing the total to 7,337. Of that total, 5,290 have been linked to long-term care facilities.
Locally there are seven new cases in Northumberland County, and four each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties. Since March, there have been 1,559 cases in the Valley — the state estimates 82 percent of patients who have tested positive have already recovered — including 784 in Northumberland County, 420 in Union County, 197 in Snyder and 158 in Montour.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,727 cases among employees, for a total of 26,486 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Thirty-nine of the Valley's deaths have been linked to long-term facilities. Of the Valley's 57 deaths, 43 are in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
Of the Valley’s total cases, 294 are linked to 14 long-term care facilities. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 265 cases — 200 residents and 65 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while eight residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and 11 residents and five staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus increased by three statewide to 491 and the number of people on ventilators increased to 64. In the Valley, there are 21 patients being treated — six each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in September;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.