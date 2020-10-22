MILTON — Two students and an employee at Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19.
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed on Thursday that the district received notice of one positive COVID-19 case of a student who attends Milton Middle School, one positive case of a student who attends J.F. Baugher Elementary, and one positive COVID-19 case of an employee who works in the Milton Middle School. The schools will remain open, said Keegan.
The elementary student and employee were last in their assigned school buildings on Oct. 2 while the middle school student was last in the building on Oct. 5, said Keegan.
"According to the Department of Health there is no need for any other individuals to quarantine because of the last exposure dates and school will remain open," said Keegan "We appreciate the support of the Department of Health and its detailed guidance."
Keegan said she is thankful for the cooperation of everyone in the district.
"We are grateful that our district and families are working together to keep our schools as safe as possible," she said. "We continue to mitigate by wearing face-covering, implementing 6-foot social distancing where possible, screening symptoms daily and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms. We want to thank our families, faculty, staff, and students for their diligence on mitigation practices. We appreciate you."