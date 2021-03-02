There were 20 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Tuesday and no new deaths locally while the state Department of Health announced 2,564 new cases and 74 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus statewide.
Tuesday's total marks three days in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases across Pennsylvania. The 74 deaths push the statewide total to 24,100 since the pandemic began last March. The new deaths announced Tuesday mark the 13th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide.
Across the Valley, there were 11 new cases in Snyder County, nine in Northumberland and three in Montour. The state DOH took three cases away from Union County's total, the second time in three days the county's total has dropped as health officials confirm the residence of individuals with positive tests. There were six counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, led by 373 cases out of Philadelphia County.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.3 percent last week, the 11th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 91 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
Hospitalizations
There were 45 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Tuesday than on Monday according to DOH officials. There were 1,670 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 354 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 12 from Monday, while 190 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 13.
In Valley health care facilities, 39 were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down four from Monday.
There were 29 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with seven in ICUs and four on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, four patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were six patients being treated, up two from Monday.
On-campus
The number of active COVID-19 cases declined at both Bucknell and Susquehanna universities in the latest updates to their respective dashboards.
On Tuesday, Bucknell's dashboard showed 38 active cases, down 15 from Monday, including 36 students. The school reported no new positive tests on Monday for the second day in a row. According to the school's online dashboard, 72 students are in isolation, a decrease of 10 from Monday's report.
At Susquehanna, there are now 34 active cases on campus, down one from Monday, including 33 students. Since the semester began, there have been 59 total cases at SU, including 48 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,053 cases at 35 locations across the Valley.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 996 resident cases and 243 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 130 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 250 resident cases, an increase of two since Monday, and 48 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 42 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township remained steady after dropping over the weekend. As of Tuesday's, the state's Department of Corrections is reporting just 24 active cases at the facility, including eight inmates and 16 staffers. There were more than 160 inmate cases a week ago.
There are 17 active cases —10 people receiving services and seven staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center, down six from previous reports. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.
As of Tuesday morning, there are still 36 active COVID cases down 20 inmate cases — at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, including 16 inmates and 20 staffers. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low-security unit, two positive inmate cases at the medium-security unit and three inmate and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 188 inmates and 192 staffers are fully vaccinated at USP-Lewisburg. At Allenwood, 331 inmates and 368 staffers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.