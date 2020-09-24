There are 21 new active COVID-19 cases out of the three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prison's website.
Seventeen cases are at the medium security unit and the other four are at USP Allenwood.
Those 21 new cases are in addition to the four active staff cases that the BOP has has listed on its website for several weeks.
At nearby Lewisburg, there are 10 active staff cases, but no inmate cases.
The BOP reports that 89 people — 85 inmates and four staffers — have already recovered from the novel coronavirus, including 84 inmates at USP Lewisburg.