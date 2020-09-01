State health officials announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Valley and three new deaths on Tuesday.
In its latest data release, the state Department of Health confirmed two more deaths of Union County residents due to the novel coronavirus and one more in Northumberland County. There were 11 new cases in Northumberland County today, nine in Union, two in Snyder and one in Montour.
Statewide, there were 770 new cases and 18 deaths. The deaths are the first in three days and push the statewide death total to, 7,691. There have been 48 deaths in the Valley, including 35 in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and two in Snyder.
To date, there have now been 134,795 cases in Pennsylvania residents, of which the state estimates 82 percent have recovered. Of the state's total, 25,584 cases have been linked to long-term care facilities.
There have now been 1,377 local COVID cases: 692 in Northumberland, 386 in Union, 166 in Snyder and 133 in Montour. Of the Valley's cases, 259 are tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
All 85 inmates involved in an outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Eight staff workers are still positive with the virus and one has recovered. USP Allenwood facilities report eight total cases, including only one inmate, who has recovered, and four active cases among staff members.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased slightly. According to state health officials, 528 patients across the state are in hospitals, up 23 from Monday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 73, five fewer than Monday. There are 21 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 10 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 245 cases — 184 residents and 61 staffers — in six facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and four staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. There was one new positive case of a worker at a Union County facility.
Positivity rate drops again
The statewide percent-positivity went down to 3.2% from 3.4% last week. Counties with concerning percent-positivity include Columbia (13.5%), Armstrong (8.3%), Perry (6.9%), Northumberland (6.7%), Potter (5.9%), Beaver (5.7%), Dauphin (5.3%), Fulton (5.3%), and York (5.0%).
“Our percent positivity decreased again this week, representing the fifth straight week that the percent positivity has decreased,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This is a testament that our actions are working, but we still have more work to do. The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
As of Thursday, Aug. 27, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 4,165; the previous seven-day increase was 4,518, indicating a 353-case decrease across the state over the past week.
University cases
Susquehanna University still has no reported cases of COVID-19, while Bucknell's total increased to 11 and Bloomsburg University's increased to 168.
Bucknell now has eight positive cases among students and three among faculty. A staff member at the school tested positive on Saturday, according to the school's COVID-19 dashboard
At Bloomsburg, one faculty member and 167 students have tested positive. Of the students, 133 live off-campus and nine are isolated at home and recovering. Last week, the school announced its plan to move all instruction online due to the outbreak.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases in August;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases in August;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August; and
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases in August.