The federal Bureau of Prisons reported 23 new active COVID-19 cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood on Wednesday, pushing the active case count to 29 at the facility.
In Wednesday's update, the BOP registered 25 active inmate cases and four staff cases. There had been three inmate and three staff cases in recent reports.
Statewide, the Department of Health added 4,178 new cases to Pennsylvania's total, the fourth time in four days there were more than 4,000 new cases. The total also includes 127 cases in the Valley, the largest one-day increase this week.
State Health officials also reported 142 more Pennsylvanians died from complications due to COVID, including three more in Northumberland County. The 142 deaths statewide is the most in one day since Oct. 13.
The monthly death toll to 1,797 sixth-most in any month since the pandemic began. There have been seven deaths in Northumberland County over the past eight days.
Locally, there were 127 new cases, including 68 in Northumberland County, 29 in Union, 23 in Snyder and seven in Montour. It marked the eighth consecutive day with at least 50 cases across the four counties.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 78.9 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down 5.8 percent. The CDC reports that 1.7 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
Sixty-six of 67 counties reported new cases on Wednesday with Sullivan County remaining steady for the second day in a row. Eleven counties reported at least 100 new cases in the latest report.
Health officials reported more than 13.6 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. This week, the state surpassed 500,000 booster shots administered. More than 89,000 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 2,838 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 30 from Tuesday's report.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 663 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 18, and 372 were being treated on ventilators, down five.
According to data provided by the state, there were 100 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down three. There were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating six on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating three.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 64 COVID-19 positive patients, up three. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 22 of 28 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, while six of seventh in the ICU and all three on ventilators were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported Wednesday.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 110 staff cases statewide — up nine — including 18 at SCI Cambria. There were 65 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate each. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Wednesday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.