There are 24 new active COVID-19 cases out of the three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prison's website.
The new cases are in addition to four active staff cases that the BOP has listed on its website for several weeks.
There are 23 active cases — 19 among inmates — at Allenwood's medium-security facility. There are four active inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
One staff member has recovered at each facility and another recovered at Allentown's low-security unit. One inmate has also recovered at the low-security facility.
At USP Lewisburg, there are 10 active staff cases but no active inmate cases. Eighty-four inmates and one staff member have recovered at the facility.
According to the state Department of Corrections, there are 21 active cases at the State Correctional Institute (SCI) in Coal Township. The prison has conducted 1,318 tests, second most in the state to SCI-Camp Hill.