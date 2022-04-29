Pennsylvania's Heath officials registered more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, including two dozen new cases at the federal penitentiary in Allenwood.
The state Department of Health recorded 2,248 new cases in its latest data report. The total pushes the state's seven-day rolling average of new cases to 1,844. On March 31, the state was averaging 585 cases in the previous seven days.
There are 26 active COVID-19 cases at the federal penitentiary in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons, all new inmate cases over the past three days.
Locally there were 33 new cases, the fourth consecutive day with at least 20. There were 16 new cases in Northumberland County, nine in Union and six in Montour. There were also two new cases in Snyder County after just one was recorded in the previous five days.
Health officials linked 22 more deaths to the virus statewide. None of them were in Valley counties. There have been no COVID deaths in the Valley over the past nine days.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 38 percent, deaths were down 41 percent and hospitalizations were up 17 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 33 percent, while deaths up 8 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 9 percent in the last week.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have high levels. Nationally, there were 56 counties with high levels of COVID, 258 with medium and 2,910 with low. Across the U.S., more than 90 percent of counties have low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Thursday that 77.8 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 610 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down 10 from Thursday.
There were 67 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up four and 32 were breathing using ventilators, up two
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville and two at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Three COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were 26 active inmate cases at USP-Allenwood, up 24 since Thursday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Friday, there were 43 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 28 were at Level 2 and 27 were at Level 3.
The four prisons — three in Allenwood and one at Lewisburg — were at Level 2 operations following weeks at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were no active COVID-19 cases at any state facility in the Valley overseen by the Department of Human Services (DHS). For several weeks, there had been at least one case among staffers at Selinsgrove State Center. There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 21 inmate cases — up 12 in one day — and another 27 staff cases, up two staff cases since Thursday. Statewide, three prisons have inmate cases, and 15 have staff cases.