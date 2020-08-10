While the Department of Health announced 601 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — its smallest increase in a week — state health officials reported another 24 cases in the Valley, including 13 in Union County and nine in Northumberland County.
State officials also announced three more COVID-19 related deaths statewide — none in the Valley — on Monday.
Statewide, there have now been 119,453 cases since the state began tracking data in March. Of that total, DOH estimates 77 percent — about 92,000 patients — have already recovered.
Locally, there were 13 new cases in Union County, nine in Northumberland County and two in Snyder. According to the state data, there have been 921 cases in the four Valley counties: 475 in Northumberland County, 238 in Union, 106 in Snyder County and 102 in Montour. Montour County did not report any new cases today.
The increase has been fueled largely by outbreaks at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. According to the state's long-term care facility data, there were 11 new cases at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, including seven residents and four workers on Monday. The 11 cases do not match the nine-case increase in the county. State health officials have repeatedly said it takes a few days to reconcile all of the data it receives.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 99 residents and 22 workers have been infected at five facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties. All nine Valley deaths tied to long-term care facilities have been in Northumberland County.
Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is reporting 24 positive cases with 83 tests pending. ManorCare-Sunbury is reporting two positive cases among residents and two more among employees. The center says 44 residents have recovered.
The federal Bureau of Prisons reports 36 "active" cases at USP Lewisburg, 35 among inmates and one staffer.
In Pennsylvania, 591 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 108 people being treated for the disease on ventilators in Pennsylvania, an increase of five from the previous day.