MOUNT CARMEL — Improper doses of the Pfizer vaccine have led to 24 Valley patients being monitored after a volunteer nurse made a mistake and injected them with the exceeded amount, according to CATE mobile officials.
The vaccination event was held on the campus of Mount Carmel Area High School on Wednesday and George Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connection, who is operating the mobile clinics, said improper doses were administered by a volunteer nurse with a volunteer registered and certified nurse and the error was quickly identified.
"Staff immediately informed the appropriate state agencies and officials of the incident and communicated a correct course of action,” he said. "At this time the patients are being carefully monitored, have shown no adverse side effects, and are in stable condition."
Fernandez said Latino Connection views every matter of public health and safety with importance.
"I wish to emphasize the attentiveness and prompt actions of the staff that addressed the issue immediately and followed practiced protocols,” Fernandez said. “Our mission is to put safety first and I am confident we have done that here today.”
In clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine in Australia, some participants received more than three times the dose approved and those "participants didn’t experience adverse reactions much more so than those who received the smaller doses, apart from one participant who had local pain at the injection site,” according to an article written for The Conversation by Nigel William Crawford, of Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. “Although you can overdose on medications, vaccines are a bit different. I often say 'you can’t have too much of a good thing' when it comes to vaccines. Really large amounts might produce challenges, but we are reassured by the phase 1 and 2 clinical trial data.”
Crawford said even if the aged care residents received five or six times the recommended dose it is still a relatively small amount and not likely to be harmful.
“Of course, it’s still important to monitor them closely.”
In April, 77 inmates in Iowa were given overdoses of the vaccine, according to an Associated Press story. The inmates were closely monitored by medical staff members but only showed the side effects commonly associated with the vaccine, including soreness at the injection site, body aches, fatigue and fever.
Thus far, the CATE mobile vaccination events have administered approximately 6,800 COVID-19 vaccines across Pennsylvania, Fernandez said.
"Everyone who wishes to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should feel safe and confident in their decision to attend a vaccination clinic,” he said.
Department of Health communications Director Barry Ciccocioppo said the state was made aware and is also monitoring the 24 individuals.
"The department was notified that a vaccine provider administered the wrong dosage of COVID-19 vaccine to 24 individuals during an event in Mount Carmel and we immediately contacted the CDC and provided appropriate guidance to ensure the provider contacted each individual — so the affected individual was aware of the error and would closely monitor their condition,” he said.
He called the error isolated and said it should not discourage people from getting the vaccine.
"We are re-doubling efforts to ensure that all vaccine providers and clinicians fully understand the process of administering each of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Ciccioppo said.