Pennsylvania surpassed 150,000 COVID-19 cases and 8,000 deaths over the weekend, with the state Department of Health announcing another 967 cases and 48 deaths in its two-day totals released Monday.
The DOH announced 2 days worth of data on Monday, including another spike at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County and a fourth death in Snyder County.
Locally, there were 47 new cases in the latest dataset, including 26 in Northumberland County. There are also 11 new cases in Snyder County, eight in Union and two in Montour. In the separate long-term care facility database, there are 26 cases new at an unidentified long-term care facility in Northumberland County. The state's facility-specific database is updated on Tuesdays.
Statewide, there have now been 150,812 cases and 8,004 deaths. The state announced 234 cases Sunday and 733 today.
Of the state's deaths, 5,353 have been linked to long-term care facilities, including 42 in Northumberland County.
The new cases in the Valley over the weekend pushed the local total of cases to 1,776.
Northumberland County has the most cases (887), deaths (48). In Union County, there have been 459 cases and six deaths. In Snyder County, there have been 266 cases and four deaths and 164 Montour County residents have been infected and five have died.
There was another sharp drop in the number of patients hospitalized across the state. There are 418 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania, well below the peak of nearly 2,800 in April There are 59 people being treated on ventilators, up 12 from Saturday. Across the Valley 22 people being treated — 10 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, seven at Geisinger Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. None are on ventilators
There are 22,279 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,882 employee cases at 960 long-term care facilities in the state.
There have been 387 cases in Valley long-term care facilities, including 313 in Northumberland County. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 243 residents and 70 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 45 residents and seven staffers at one Snyder County facility and 15 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.