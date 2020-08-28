State health officials announced 835 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday, the largest increase since Aug. 15 and the total including another 26 cases in the Valley.
After three Valley counties had no cases on Thursday, all four counties had at least 3 cases on Friday, including an increase of 13 in Union County. There was one new death confirmed in Northumberland County, which now has had 32 residents die due to complications of the novel coronavirus.
Union County had 13 new cases, was followed by seven in Northumberland County and three each in Montour and Snyder counties. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.
There have been 131,911 cases statewide since March and state health officials estimate 81 percent have recovered. Locally, there have now been 1,311 cases: 659 in Northumberland County, 372 in Union, 151 in Snyder and 129 in Montour.
State health officials announced 20 new deaths across Pennsylvania, pushing the state total to 7,655 people who have died from complications due to the novel coronavirus. Of that total, 5,175 have been tied to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 42 total deaths, 30 of them have been linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, including 23 at Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state dropped on Friday. According to state health officials, 526 patients across the state are in hospitals, down 16 from Thursday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 80. There are 22 patients in Valley hospitals. There are nine patients at Geisinger Medical Center, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin. No Valley hospitals have patients on ventilators.
Long-term care cases
Of the Valley’s cases, 255 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 102 to federal prison facilities in Union County.
In Northumberland County facilities, there are 242 cases — 182 residents and 60 staffers — in six facilities. Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 95 residents and 55 staffers — are from the Milton nursing center. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,458 cases among employees.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are no new cases at federal facilities in Allenwood or Lewisburg. There are still 24 active cases at the federal facilities. The number of active inmate cases at USP Lewisburg dropped from 24 to 20. There are still eight active cases among staffers at USP Lewisburg and 4 at the Allenwood facilities.