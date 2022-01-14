The Department of Health registered a record 32,381 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children statewide over the past week, a 58 percent increase over the previous record set a week ago. The four Valley counties each recorded their highest one-week totals of positive cases since the state began tracking data when the school year began.
State Health officials have registered a record total for six consecutive weeks, rising from 9,214 the first week in December to more than 32,000 this week. Since August there have been more than 188,000 cases among children ages 5-18 and another 41,000 from 0- to 4-year-olds.
This week’s data, updated late Thursday, includes 320 cases in the Valley, up 179 from last week's total. The 320 cases this week breaks the local record of 185 set Dec. 14, 2021.
In the seven-day window from Jan. 5-11, state Heath officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in 52 different counties, including 11 that had at least 1,000 cases.
The number of cases has increased every week since the start of December.
In the most recent seven-day window measured, there were 170 new cases in schools in Northumberland County, 65 in Union County, 43 in Montour and 42 in Snyder.
Following outbreaks at several schools, Danville and Milton Area school districts both shifted to remote learning this week. Danville moved all of its students to virtual until Tuesday, while Milton moved students in Baugher Elementary and its middle and high schools to remote, also until Tuesday.
Since August, there have been 262 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,537 in Northumberland, 451 in Snyder and 559 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 188,813 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 41,386 among those 0-4. Among 0- to 4-year-olds in the Valley, there were 19 cases in Montour County this week, 39 in Northumberland, eight in Snyder and 15 in Union County.
Early warning dashboard
More than a third of all COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania this week were positive and nine counties had at least 40 percent of all of their PCR tests come back positive according to the state's Early Warning Monitoring dashboard.
There were a record 158,354 cases across Pennsylvania last week, up 15,664 from last week and the state's positive test rate increased more than 1 percent to 35.3 percent.
Montour County had 65 more cases this week (176 to 241), while it's positive test rate dropped to 24.8 percent.
Northumberland County had 321 more cases this week, with a weekly total of 1,128 cases. Its positive test rate jumped by nearly 5 percent to 35.5 percent.
There were 84 more cases in Snyder County this week than the preceding week (225 to 309) and the positive test rate increased by nearly 6 percent to 28.2 percent.
Despite recording 139 more cases this week than last week, Union County's positive test rate dropped to 18.8 percent, the third-lowest in the state.