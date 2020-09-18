Twenty of the Valley's 28 COVID-19 cases announced Friday are linked to long-term care facilities according to the latest round of data released by the state Department of Health.
Statewide there are an additional 760 cases and 21 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 148,683 cases across Pennsylvania and 7,934 deaths. State health officials estimate 82 percent of residents who have contacted the virus have already recovered.
According to Friday's data release, one more Northumberland County resident has died from COVID-19, the 47th in the county and 61st in the Valley.
Across the Valley on Friday, the 28 new cases were in Northumberland County (16 new cases), Snyder (9) and Union (3). Additionally, the separate long-term care facility database updated with county-wide totals showed an increase of 11 cases in Snyder County, eight in Northumberland and one in Union. All 20 new cases from long-term care facilities were in residents.
It is unclear what locations the cases are from. The state updates its facility-specific database each Tuesday. There have been 355 cases at 14 long-term care facilities and 42 residents have died in the Valley.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 1,713 cases in the Valley: 848 in Northumberland County, 451 in Union, 252 in Snyder and 162 in Montour. Friday marked the third day in a row without a new case in Montour County.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 285 cases — 217 residents and 68 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 42 residents and six staffers at one Snyder County facility and 15 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
There have been 61 deaths, including 47 in Northumberland, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,162 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,839 cases among employees, for a total of 27,001 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 5,343 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 10,281 of total cases are among health care workers.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus jumped back above 500 on Friday to 521; there were 459 patients hospitalized as of noon Thursday. The number of people on ventilators decreased again to 50. In the Valley, there are 21 patients being treated — nine at Geisinger in Danville, seven Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, the same number as Thursday's release.