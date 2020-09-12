Twenty-eight COVID-19 cases in the Valley are part of a statewide increase of 920 cases on Saturday, marking the third time in four days the state has seen at least 920 cases.
There have now been 143,805 cases across the state since the Department of Health officials began tracking data in March. The state estimates 82 percent of those who have tested positive have already recovered. York County is reporting an increase of 129 cases in th
State health officials reported another 25 residents died due to complications from the novel coronavirus. That pushes the state total to 7,862 deaths, 5,293 of which are linked to long-term care facilities.
Of the Valley's new cases Saturday, nine are linked to long-term care facilities, including five in Northumberland County.
The DOH is reporting another 15 cases in Northumberland County on Saturday. Of the 799 cases in the county, 270 cases and 41 of 43 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities.
In addition to the 15 cases in Northumberland County, there are six new cases in Snyder County, five in Union County, and two in Montour. Since March, there have been 1,587 cases in the Valley — the state estimates 82 percent of patients who have tested positive have already recovered — including 799 in Northumberland County, 425 in Union County, 203 in Snyder and 160 in Montour.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,742 cases among employees, for a total of 26,586 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
If the Valley's 57 deaths, 43 are in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
Of the Valley’s total cases, 302 are linked to 14 long-term care facilities. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 270 cases — 205 residents and 65 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 11 residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and 11 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus dropped by 21 statewide to 470 and the number of people on ventilators decreased to 64. In the Valley, there are 17 patients being treated — five each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
“We know that congregation, especially over holidays and in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 33 percent of cases so far in September;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.
State Health officials announced they will not provide a COVID-19 update on Sundays moving forward. The Sunday data will be included in a Monday release beginning Sept. 14. Sunday and Monday data will be broken out in the Monday release. The department will provide an update Monday at noon each week, through a press release, that will include the COVID-19 cases that occurred from Saturday until midnight on Monday.