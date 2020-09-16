Northumberland and Snyder counties accounted for 27 of the Valley's 28 new COVID-19 cases announced on Wednesday, including another 13 cases linked to long-term care facilities.
Statewide there were 776 cases and 28 new deaths tied to the novel coronavirus. There have now been 146,990 cases and 7,903 deaths due to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania since the state began tracking data in March. The state announced two more COVID-related deaths in Northumberland County.
Of the total number of cases in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health estimates 82 percent have already recovered.
Locally, there were 15 new cases in Northumberland County and a dozen in Snyder County. One more case was confirmed in Montour County, while state health officials removed one case from Union County's total as it continues to reconcile data.
Of the Valley’s 1,662 cases, 334 of them are linked to long-term care facilities. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 277 cases — 209 residents and 68 staffers — in seven facilities. There were four new resident cases in the latest data release. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 31 residents and six staffers at one Snyder County facility and 13 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive. There are nine new resident cases in Snyder County in Wednesday's release.
Since March, the Valley has 826 cases in Northumberland County, 438 in Union, 236 in Snyder and 162 in Montour. There have been 60 deaths, including 46 in Northumberland, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder. Forty-one of Northumberland's 46 deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities, including 33 at the Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
The DOH is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 39 percent of cases so far in September;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,064 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,806 cases among employees, for a total of 26,870 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus increased by five on Wednesday to 488. The number of people on ventilators decreased by one to 60. In the Valley, there are 21 patients being treated — eight at Geisinger in Danville and Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical.
Bloomsburg University
An outbreak among students forced Bloomsburg University to switch to a remote learning model in late August with a promised update by Sept. 21. On Tuesday, the school informed students they will continue with remote learning through the end of the semester, Nov. 24.
“We are making this decision because the safety and well-being of our campus community and our neighbors in the Town of Bloomsburg remain our highest priority,” said Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, in a statement to students. “While there has been a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases within the BU community, we must remain vigilant in our battle against the spread of the virus.”
The school announced its first student cases, 10, on Aug. 19. The school now has 317 cumulative student cases and two cases among employees. According to the university website, 290 of the students and both employees have completed their isolation periods.
Rogers-Adkinson thanked the school’s faculty and staff for providing high-quality remote learning.