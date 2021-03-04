Pennsylvania registered more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in five days on Thursday when the state Department of Health announced 3,028 new cases and 50 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Locally, there were 23 new cases and no new deaths in the four-county region. There have been no new COVID-related deaths over the past five days in the Valley.
Thursday's statewide total marks the first time since Saturday with more than 3,000 cases. There have been three instances with more than 3,000 new cases in a single day over the past two weeks.
Across the Valley, there are 16 new cases in Northumberland County, five in Snyder and two in Montour. There were no new cases in Union County according to the state data.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.3 percent last week, the 11th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 91 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
Hospitalizations
There were 20 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Wednesday than on Tuesday according to DOH officials. There were 1,628 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 350 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), two seven from Wednesday, while 187 patients were being treated on ventilators, down nine.
In Valley health care facilities, 43 were being treated for the novel coronavirus, an increase of three since Wednesday.
There were 29 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with seven in ICUs and four on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, four patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were seven patients being treated.
On-campus
On Wednesday, Bucknell’s dashboard showed 32 active cases, up one from Wednesday, including 30 students. The school reported three positive tests on Wednesday. According to the school’s online dashboard, 67 students are in isolation, down a dozen from Wednesday.
At Susquehanna, there are now 30 active cases on campus, up two from Wednesday, including 29 students. Since the semester began, there have been 63 total cases at SU, including 52 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,062 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, an increase of eight new cases since Wednesday.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 999 resident cases and 245 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 131 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 251 resident cases, and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 42 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
The state’s Department of Corrections is reporting just 22 active cases at the facility, including six inmates and 16 staffers, up one from Wednesday. There were more than 160 inmate cases a week ago.
There are at least nine active cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state reports there are eight active cases among individuals receiving services and fewer than five staffers. If the number is fewer than give, the state does not release case totals for privcay reasons. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.
As of Wednesday morning, there are still 36 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, including 16 inmates and 20 staffers. At Allenwood, there are two positive inmate cases at the low-security unit and two inmate and three positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 197 inmates and 192 staffers are fully vaccinated at USP-Lewisburg. At Allenwood, 331 inmates and 368 staffers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.