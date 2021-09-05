The state Department of Health registered 3,176 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — including 54 new cases in the Valley — marking the sixth day in a row with at least 3,000 new cases.
There have been at least 3,000 cases in 10 of the last 12 days.
In the Valley, there were 54 new cases, the sixth day in a row with at least 50 new cases. The total includes 27 new cases in Northumberland County, which has now had 200 cases so far in August. In June, Northumberland County registered 90 cases in 30 days; there were 46 cases in the county in July.
State Health officials also registered a dozen new cases in Union County, nine in Snyder and six in Montour. Union County has had at least 10 cases in each of the past six days.
All 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties are seeing high levels of community transmission — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state registered 15 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Saturday, including one in Northumberland County. There have four days linked to COVID in Northumberland County in the last four days. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 616 Valley residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, 1,927 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 11 from Saturday. It is the second time in five days the number of patients hospitalized statewide has dropped.
Of those hospitalized, 514 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 30 from Saturday. There were 227 patients on ventilators, down nine.
Among 65 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with Saturday's report — there were 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators.
There were 35 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 21 at Evangelical and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin, all level with Saturday's report.
Prisons, state facilities
There were no new cases at Valley prisons for the second day in a row after two new staff cases were registered Friday.
On Friday, the BOP reported one active staff case at USP-Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP-Lewisburg is also still active.
The U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Sunday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. All 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were still two active staff cases at SCI Coal Township. Statewide there are 46 active inmate cases and 48 staff cases, including the two at SCI-Coal.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient. At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit and staff cases in the girls unit. All data remained the same on Sunday.