The state Department of Health announced 3,150 new COVID cases on Monday, including another 45 cases in Northumberland County.
Statewide, there have been at least 3,000 new cases over each of the past six days.
Across the Valley, there were 66 new cases, including 45 in Northumberland County, nine in Union and six in Montour and Snyder counties. Monday marked the sixth time this month with at least 45 new cases in one day.
DOH officials announced two COVID-related deaths across the state. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the virus.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties are reporting high community transmission of COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control. High transmission means a county has reported at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, 2,239 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 56 from Sunday.
Of those hospitalized, 551, were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 16 from Sunday, and 287 were on ventilators, an increase of seven.
Among 67 patients in Valley medical facilities — down four from Sunday — there were 16 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 11 patients on ventilators; Evangelical had three patients on ventilators.
Both numbers were the same as reported since Saturday.
There were 42 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 17 at Evangelical and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin. According to Evangelical hospitals, 15 of the 17 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections reported five active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Sunday, the same number as reported since Friday.
The total matched the number of infected staff members at SCI Rockview and SCI Somerset — tied for the most at any of the state’s 24 prisons.
There are 52 inmate cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township.
There is one inmate and one staff COVID-19 infection at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are no cases at Allenwood’s low-security or medium security sites. A staff case at USP Lewisburg is also still active
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Sunday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP reports 94 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There are still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Monday. The cases are both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there are no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit. There are staff and resident cases in the girls unit, both reported as less than five cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.