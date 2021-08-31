Three Milton schools will be closed for in-person instruction Wednesday and Thursday due to an increase in COVID cases, district officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Milton Area High School, Milton Middle School, and Baugher Elementary School will all be closed for the next two days. All staff and students will be moving to virtual instruction.
White Deer Elementary will remain open.
The high school, middle school and district offices will remain open implementing universal masking and 6‐foot social distancing, the district said.
According to a letter from the district, "Families without internet for virtual instruction should contact the building office to request assistance and a hot spot. Tech support can be accessed by utilizing the Live Chat from the Technology area of our website."