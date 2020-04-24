Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases pushed the Valley's four-county total to nearly 200 on Friday as the state saw its largest increased since April 18 with 1,599 new cases.
Pennsylvania health officials confirmed another 70 deaths related directly to the novel coronavirus on Friday. The Department of Health has now confirmed 1,492 deaths.
There have been 193 cases in the Valley as of Friday morning with two new cases confirmed in Northumberland County and one more in Union. The state has not released data on how many patients have recovered.
There are 147,491 patients who have tested negative statewide.
Montour County remained steady for the fourth day in a row. Northumberland County has had 84 confirmed cases, followed by Montour (47) and Snyder and Union counties (31 each).
Based on 2019 Census data and cases the state has confirmed over the last two weeks, Snyder and Union counties remain below the 50 new cases per 100,000 residents threshold set as one the metrics for potentially opening the state in phases.
To be under the threshold, Montour County could not have more than 9 cases over a two-week window (based on a population of 18,230), Northumberland must be lower than 45 (based on 90,843 people), Snyder must be lower than 20 (based on 40,372 people) and Union needs to be lower than 22 (based on 44,923 people).
Between April 11 and today, Montour County had 18 new cases; Northumberland County, 53; Snyder County, 15, and Union County had 17. Union and Snyder are both under their 50/100,000 people ratio.
There are 10 patients in Valley using ventilators according to state data, including nine in Montour County and one in Union