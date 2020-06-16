There are three new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County, the state Department of Health announced on Tuesday, which were part of an additional 362 cases statewide.
The three Northumberland County cases are the only new cases locally. State health officials also removed four cases from Monday's total in Union County, the fourth time the state has removed cases from Union County since it began tracking data in March. Officials have said previously changes come following further investigations into residences and addresses of patients with confirmed or probable cases.
The DOH announced another 33 deaths statewide, pushing the total of 6,276.
The 362 new cases confirmed Tuesday mark the ninth consecutive day with fewer than 500 cases and the third day in a row with fewer than 400. Statewide 75 percent of the 79,483 cases have recovered, state officials estimate.
While Northumberland County's total increased to 231, Union County's dropped to 84. Montour (65 cases) and Snyder (60) counties remained steady. There no now deaths locally attributed to the novel coronavirus.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,720 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,279 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,033 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
There are 813 Pennsylvanians being treated in commonwealth hospitals for COVID-19, a decrease of 43 from Monday, including 173 on ventilators.