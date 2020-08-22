The state Department of Health added another 26 COVID-19 cases to the Valley's total and confirmed another three deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
The state added two more deaths in Northumberland County and another in Union County on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday morning, Susquehanna University announced its first round of testing — students began arriving on campus this week — showed no cases among students or faculty.
Statewide, there are another 796 cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of positive tests since March to 128,429. There have been 1,231 cases in the Valley and the state estimates 80 percent of patients — approximately 103,743 statewide and 949 locally — have already recovered. Of the Valley's cases, 241 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 102 to federal prison facilities in Union County.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there is one new active case among staff at USP Lewisburg.
All four Valley counties had new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The 26 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley including 15 in Northumberland County, seven in Union, three in Snyder and one in Montour. The Valley has had 1,231 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, including 617 cases in Northumberland County, 354 in Union, 137 in Snyder and 123 in Montour.
Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 115 cases.
All three Valley deaths announced Saturday were part of the daily county-wide database. The nursing home database shows 28 deaths in Northumberland County facilities, but 24 in the county-wide database. It has taken the state several days to reconcile the different databases as it has tracked the virus. There are no deaths linked to nursing home facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
In Northumberland County facilities, there are 227 cases — 171 residents and 56 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and four residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. Deaths have only been recorded in Northumberland County facilities. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,665 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,368 cases among employees.
Twenty new deaths statewide on Friday pushed the total deaths to 7,558. Of that total, 5,125 have occurred at long-term care facilities.
The most recent data from the DOH shows 487 residents remain hospitalized for COIVD-19 statewide — 23 fewer than Friday — a total that includes 84 on ventilators. There are nine patients hospitalized at Geisinger, including one on a ventilator, while eight patients are hospitalized at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. There are also five patients hospitalized in Northumberland County at Geisinger-Shamokin.
No cases on campus
Susquehanna University started the fall 2020 semester with no confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus. On Friday, the university sent one student home for being in violation of the Community Health Agreement, which includes safety requirements. That student will complete coursework remotely.
In accordance with Susquehanna’s phased move-in plan, nearly 1,400 students, faculty and staff have been tested prior to moving or returning to campus. Those test results identified five positive cases among students, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.004%, which is far below that of recent data (Aug. 13) from Snyder County (2.8%) or Pennsylvania (3.4%). SU is moving students back to campus in waves with seniors scheduled to arrive in early September and sophomores and juniors in late-September.
Students with confirmed cases are isolating at home and cannot travel to campus until they produce a negative test result.
According to Jennifer Bucher, vice president for human resources, there were no confirmed cases among faculty and staff.
“Our employees have happily complied with our testing requirement,” Bucher said. “I think the fact that they have all tested negative indicates that they have taken the threat of coronavirus seriously from Day One and have taken the steps necessary to protect their own health and that of their families and their coworkers and our students.”
There were no new cases reported at Bloomsburg or Bucknell universities.