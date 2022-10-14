Three Pennsylvania counties — Bradford, Crawford and Lackawanna — are seeing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 this week and 2 percent of counties nationally are at the highest levels.
Snyder County, which had high transmission levels last week after a spike of more than 100 new cases in a single week, is seeing medium levels of spread in the most recent 7-day window tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other three Valley counties are all registering medium levels of community transmission.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
In Pennsylvania, 27 of the state’s 67 counties have low levels, the same total as last week. Thirty-seven Pennsylvania counties have medium levels. Nationwide, 2.1 percent of counties have high levels, 18.2 percent have medium levels and 79.7 percent have low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up seven percent in Pennsylvania this week, while the number of COVID-related deaths was up six percent. Hospitalizations statewide were up three percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 11.7 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down a half-percent from last week. All four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average.
In Snyder County, 7.5 percent of all COVID tests last week were positive, along with 10.6 percent in Montour County. In Northumberland County, 10.8 percent of tests were positive and it was 11.5 percent in Union County.