Three Valley counties — Northumberland, Snyder and Union — are registering medium community levels of COVID-19, one week after all three had high levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data.
Montour County remained one of four Pennsylvania counties with high community levels of the coronavirus. It is the sixth consecutive week Montour County has had high levels. Juniata, Mifflin and Huntingdon counties are the other three with high community levels, according to the CDC.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, the four were seeing high levels — half of last week's total — 17 were seeing medium levels and the other 46 had low levels. The data is updated each Friday.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania was down by 10 percent last week. The number of deaths is up four percent this week following last week’s spike. The state Department of Health recorded 107 deaths this week.
Nationally, there were 329 counties with high levels of COVID, 946 with medium and 1,946 with low. Across the U.S., 60.4 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels, while 10.2 percent had high levels. Over the past week, cases were down 5 percent nationally, deaths were down 23 percent and hospitalizations were up 2 percent.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard, 12.5 percent of all COVID tests in Pennsylvania were positive last week and the state registered 3,916 fewer cases this week than last. All four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state level. Snyder County's positive test rate of 6.2 percent was the fourth lowest in the state, followed by Union (7.8 percent), Montour (10.60 percent) and Northumberland (11.7 percent).