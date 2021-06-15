Three Valley counties saw low COVID-19 transmission last week according to the latest data from the state's early warning dashboard monitoring system.
As of June 11, 22 counties — including Montour, Snyder and Union — reported low community transmission, the state Department of Health announced this morning. Northumberland County is one of 44 with moderate growth, while Potter County is the only one of the state's 67 counties reporting substantial growth.
In the seven-day reporting window ending June 11, there were 33 combined cases in the Valley, including 26 in Northumberland County, three each in Montour and Snyder, and one in Union County.
As of Thursday, June 10, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 2,044 cases, 1,006 fewer new cases across the state compared to the previous week. The statewide percent-positivity decreased to 1.9 percent from 2.9 percent when compared to last week.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19, testing, case investigations and contact tracing continue to play a critical effort in our response,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Please remember to get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed and answer the phone when a public health professional is calling.”
In Montour County, the transmission rate dropped to 16.5 cases per 100,000 residents and the positive test rate was 1.3 percent. A week ago, those numbers were 76.8 cases and 6.2 percent test rate.
Northumberland County's transmission rate dropped from 53.9 cases per 100,000 residents to 28.6, while its positive test rate decreased from 6.7 percent to 3.9 percent.
Snyder County's three new cases gave the county a transmission rate of 7.4 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 24.8, and a positive test rate of 0.6 percent, down from 2.7 percent. Snyder County's test rate is the second-lowest in the state, behind only Forest County, which did not have a new case last week.
In Union County, the transmission rate of 2.2 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 13.4 cases and the positive test rate dropped from 1.2 percent to 1.1 percent. Union County's incident rate is the second-lowest in the state, trailing Forest County.