Three Valley counties continued to see low COVID-19 transmission last week according to the latest data from the state’s early warning dashboard monitoring system.
As of June 18, 37 counties — including Montour, Snyder and Union — reported low community transmission, the state Department of Health announced, up 15 from last week. Northumberland County is one of 30 with moderate growth. There were no counties in Pennsylvania with substantial growth.
In the seven-day reporting window ending June 18, there were 22 combined cases in the Valley, including 15 in Northumberland County. There were four new cases in Union County and three in Snyder. There were no new cases in Montour County over the past week.
As of Thursday, June 18, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 1,370 cases, after reporting 2,227 the previous week. The statewide percent-positivity decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent when compared to last week.
Northumberland County’s transmission rate dropped from 29.7 cases per 100,000 residents to 16.5, while its positive test rate decreased from 3.9 percent to 2.7 percent.
Snyder County’s three new cases gave the county a transmission rate of 7.4 cases per 100,000 residents, level with last week, and a positive test rate of 1.3 percent, up from 0.9 percent last week.
In Union County, the transmission rate of 8.9 cases per 100,000 residents, was up from 2.2 cases and the positive test rate dropped from 1.0 percent to 0.7 percent.