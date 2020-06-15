Beginning Wednesday, three Valley Walmart stores will be part of 19 across Pennsylvania that will offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for pre-registered patients.
The state announced nine new test sites on Monday, including the Walmarts in Coal Township and Selinsgrove. It was announced last week the Lewisburg location would also begin offering tests this week.
The Valley testing sites will be open for approximately two hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings each week.
The locations are:
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 9300 State Route 61, Coal Township
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 980 N Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 120 AJK Blvd, Lewisburg
Beginning Wednesday, these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores.
“In conjunction with Governor Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health, Walmart is expanding COVID-19 testing across the commonwealth,” the company said in a news release. Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the department to provide no-cost testing for residents living in areas where there are fewer testing sites, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Residents who want to be tested must pre-register at www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com to receive an appointment window.
Registrants will be notified of a testing location within a 50-mile radius of them with available appointment times. Patients schedule an appointment time, print a voucher and bring the voucher to the location with them to their appointment. Patients will receive an email with their test results within 24-48 hours, and physicians will call any patient who has a positive test result.
The tests will be self-administered swabs with socially distanced direction from on-site staff. Those being tested will be notified of test results and instructed on how to proceed if they test positive. More information can be found at https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing.