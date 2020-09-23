State health officials have added 14 COVID-19 cases tied to Valley long-term care facilities and added four more deaths, including the first two at care facilities outside of Northumberland County.
Locally, Wednesday's data release from the state Department of Health added 30 total cases to the Valley — 19 in Northumberland County and 11 in Snyder County — which are part of an increase of 898 statewide. The state also announced 39 new deaths, the largest day-to-day increase in deaths since June 25. According to the DOH, 8,062 Pennsylvania residents have died due to complications of the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, there were 19 new cases and two news deaths. The deaths were both added to separate statewide databases tracking overall cases and deaths, and county-wide data on long-term care facilities. They were the 49th and 50th COVID-related death in the county, including 44 at long-term care facilities. The state also linked two Snyder County deaths to long-term care facilities, the first two in that county.
There have been 1,819 cases in the Valley since March, including 919 in Northumberland County, 453 in Union, 283 in Snyder and 164 in Montour. State health officials removed nine cases from Union County's total on Wednesday, the fifth time this month the state has removed cases from Union County's total.
Most of the new cases in recent days in Northumberland County are linked to long-term care facilities. There are 69 active COVID-19 cases at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, according to a letter posted to the center's website on Tuesday evening.
There have been 413 cases in Valley long-term care facilities, including 335 in Northumberland County. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 259 residents and 76 staffers — in seven facilities infected. That marks an increase of five residents and five staffers since Tuesday.
A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 47 residents and seven staffers at one Snyder County facility and 16 residents and seven staffers at six Union County facilities have tested positive.
Statewide, the 898 new cases push the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 152,544.
The State Department of Health estimates 81 percent of those who have tested positive have recovered.
Since March, 65 Valley residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, including 50 in Northumberland — 44 at long-term care facilities — six in Union, five in Montour and four in Snyder.
There was a slight decrease in the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the virus. There are now 421 residents hospitalized, down eight from Tuesday. It remains well below the peak of nearly 2,800 in April. There are 54 people being treated on ventilators, down one from Monday. Across the Valley, 25 people being treated — an increase of four from Tuesday's release — including 10 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, seven at Geisinger Shamokin and eight at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. One of the patients being treated at Geisinger's Danville campus in on a ventilator.