The state Department of Health announced another 30 COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Tuesday, including 18 in Union County and nine in Northumberland County, as the state surpassed 115,000 total cases.
State health officials announced another 854 cases statewide during its latest release today. Union County has seen 59 new cases since Saturday. The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed 35 at USP Lewisburg and two cases at federal facilities in Allenwood. There were no new cases added to the BOP's data set for either local prison as of noon today.
Pennsylvania has now seen 115,099 COVID-19 cases since March. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 131 cases on Tuesday.
Across the Valley, there were 30 new cases: 18 in Union County, nine in Northumberland, two in Snyder and one in Montour. There have now been 801 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 416 in Northumberland County, 191 in Union, 100 in Snyder and 94 in Montour.
According to DOH, 7,232 Pennsylvanians have died — an increase of 23 after no new deaths were recorded Monday — including 4,922 with ties to long-term care facilities. There were also no deaths reported on July 12, but that was a day when Philadelphia County did not report data to the state.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,024 cases among employees. Approximately 8,403 of total cases are in health care workers. There have been 88 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or of Valley nursing homes. Two residents and one worker at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County were added to the list on Tuesday.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 63 residents and 13 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in five facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
State data shows that 656 residents remain hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 and 100 on are ventilators.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July.