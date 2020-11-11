There are 31 new active COVID-19 cases among inmates at USP-Allenwood according to the latest update from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The bureau's COVID-19 dashboard shows 34 active inmate cases and one active staff member case as of 8 a.m. On Tuesday morning, there were three inmate cases and one staff case.
There are no active cases at Allenwood's medium security location. There are no active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 275 cases at the Valley federal prisons, including 245 among inmates. Of those cases, 238 are no longer active.