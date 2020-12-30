More than 300 Pennsylvanians died due to complications from COVID-19 in the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Wednesday, the first time since May 7 that many people have died from the novel coronavirus in a single day.
There were 317 deaths in Pennsylvania, the third-highest one-day total since the pandemic began. On May 5, there were 554 deaths according to state data. State officials announced six new deaths in the region, five in Northumberland County and one in Montour.
The number of hospitalizations dropped locally and statewide on Wednesday as state health officials announced 8,984 new cases. There were 199 new cases in the Valley, including 69 in Northumberland County, 62 in Montour and 34 in both Snyder and Union counties. State officials also announced 96,045 doses of COVID-19 have been administered as of Wednesday morning, a one-day increase of more than 13,000.
According to a new state dashboard, 1,216 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Montour County, 973 in Northumberland, 676 in Union and 292 in Snyder County
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 – December 24 stood at 15.1%.
Prisons
There are 269 active cases at four federal prison facilities in Union County. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were 67 active cases including 56 inmates and nine staffers. At Allenwood’s medium-security unit, there were 112 cases, 90 inmates and 22 staffers The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 15 active staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were 75 active cases — 55 active inmate cases and 20 staff cases.
Case counts also decreased at state prisons. There were 2,305 active cases. At SCI-Coal Township were also down by six to 24. There were 16 inmate cases and eight staff cases.
There were 70 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, an increase of 15 cases since Tuesday. There are now 14 residents and 56 staffers with active COVID-19 cases. The Danville State Hospital reported 37 cases, including 22 residents, an increase of five residents.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit's boys facility in Montour County, there are also six active cases.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 5,952 residents hospitalized across the state, down 60 from Tuesday evening. There were 1,178 residents being treated in intensive care units, up four, and 681 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of 17. The state reported 548 adult ICU beds, a decrease of 29, were open statewide.
Locally, there were 254 patients in three hospitals, a decrease of six
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 181 patients — down eight — with 40 of them in the ICU and 27 on ventilators. There were 11 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin has 11 patients hospitalized, an increase of two One patient is being treated in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. The facility had two open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 62 hospitalizations with nine patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator. It has five ICU beds open.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley’s 10,550 cases, 1,513 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region, including 22 new cases on Wednesday.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County had 21 active resident cases and 20 active staff cases. There have been 141 total cases at the facility, according to the center’s report on Tuesday. The state’s facility-specific database showed nine deaths at the facility. There were also three positive cases at Maria Joseph Manor in Danville.
At RiverWoods in Lewisburg, there were 29 active cases (25 residents) as of Wednesday morning. There were six active staff cases and 100 people — 92 residents and eight staffers — are in quarantine or isolation. The facility also reported two new deaths linked to the virus, pushing the total there to eight.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 1,011 cases (810 residents and 201 staffers) along with 156 deaths. Snyder County has had 138 cases (110 residents, 28 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 194 cases (156 residents, 38 staffers) and 12 deaths at five locations. There have been 170 cases (142 residents, 28 staffers) and 14 deaths at seven Union County facilities.