Twenty-two of the Valley's 32 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday afternoon were located in Union County after another five cases were reported out of the federal prisons.
The state Department of Health added another two deaths to Northumberland County's county-by-county data, but the number is still less than the state is reporting in its separate long-term care facility database. The state maintains several different databases, including a facility-specific chart related to long-term care facilities.
State health officials announced another 791 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 126,940. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases.
There have been 7,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. Of that total, 5,107 have occurred at long-term care facilities.
There are five new active COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff at USP Lewisburg according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's database. The BOP announced three new active inmate cases and two more staff cases in the latest update.
That brings the total of positive cases at USP Lewisburg to 93 since the first cases were announced on Aug. 1. There are 43 active cases — 33 inmates and seven staffers — and 56 who have already recovered, including 52 inmates. At USP Allenwood, there are 4 active cases among the facilities — one inmate and three staffers. Three staffers have already recovered.
The Valley has had 1,189 cases of the novel coronavirus since March. State Health officials estimate 80 percent of all patients have already recovered. Thursday, there were 32 new local cases, including 22 in Union County, five in Northumberland, three in Montour and two in Snyder. Since March, there have been 595 cases in Northumberland County, 344 in Union, 131 in Snyder and 119 in Montour.
Of those cases, 213 are linked to 11 long-term care facilities, the same number state database showed by Wednesday.
In Northumberland County, there are 200 cases in Northumberland County — 152 residents and 48 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. Deaths have only been recorded in Northumberland County facilities. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,522 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,315 cases among employees.
There have been "significant increases" in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds, according to the DOH. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in August;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 9 percent of cases so far in August.