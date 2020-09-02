Thirty-three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northumberland County Jail, according to the county's prison board.
Officials made the announcement during this morning's prison board meeting. Earlier this week, officials confirmed 10 positive tests while they awaited results on 20 more.
According to Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn, two corrections officers at the facility have also tested positive.
"We are taking every precaution," O'Hearn said earlier this week. "We have segregated the unit and are keeping a close eye on the situation."
O'Hearn said prison officials met with Northumberland County Adult Probation officials and on Monday 20 inmates were released, dropping the population to 200 inmates from the 220 the facility held on Saturday.
The jail holds 284 at capacity.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.