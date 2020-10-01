The state Department of Health announced another 1,156 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest single-day increase in nearly two weeks and the second consecutive day with more than 1,150 cases. Locally, there are another 36 new cases in the Valley, including 16 in Northumberland County and 10 in Montour County.
The local numbers continue to be driven up by cases at long-term care facilities in two counties. Six of Montour County's new cases are tied to care homes and seven of Northumberland County's have been linked by the state to long-term facilities.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 new cases. In addition, of the 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 258 of those are additional probable cases according to the state DOH. Of the 258, 205 are from Philadelphia, which started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on Wednesday. Most of these were reported throughout September, not just in recent days.
There have now been 561 cases of COVID-19 in Valley long-term care facilities out of 2,102 total cases since March.
State health officials also announced another 18 deaths on Thursday — pushing the state total to 8,160 — including a death in Snyder County for the third day in a row.
There were no new Valley deaths linked to long-term facilities. Of the Valley's 81 total deaths, 55 have been tied to nursing homes.
Statewide there have been 160,123 cases since March and state health officials estimate 82 percent have already recovered.
According to the state's data, there are 19 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized Thursday (539 to 558) due to COVID-19 than the previous day. There 60 residents on ventilators, a decrease of six from Wednesday. Locally, there are 46 residents hospitalized, including 26 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 14 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. There are three patients in Valley hospitals — two at Geisinger in Danville, one at Evangelical — being treated on ventilators.
In addition to the double-digit increases in Montour and Northumberland counties, Snyder and Union counties both have five new cases. Since March, there have been 1,083 cases in Northumberland County, 477 in Union, 347 in Snyder and 195 in Montour. Sixty-three Northumberland County residents have died due to complications of the novel coronavirus, along with seven in Snyder, six in Union and five in Montour.
The state's county-specific database of long-term care facilities shows 444 cases (355 residents, 89 staffers) in Northumberland County, 72 (60 residents, 12 staffers) in Snyder, 26 (17 residents and nine staffers) in Union and 19 (16 residents and 3 staffers) in Montour.
The National Guard remains in place at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township until Monday. Mountain View's last update to its website — from Tuesday — showed 100 active cases still at the facility.
In Montour County, officials at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation say they have 70 active cases among residents and employees as of Wednesday night, including 44 residents and 26 staffers.
There are 48 active cases at federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, according to the Bureau of Prisons, including 38 in Allenwood. There are 31 active inmate cases at Allenwood, seven active staff cases, and 10 active staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.