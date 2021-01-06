Pennsylvania registered its third-highest single-day COVID-19 death total on Wednesday, as state health officials announced 368 new deaths statewide and 11 in the Valley.
The Department of Health also announced 9,474 new cases, the highest total since Dec. 23. That total includes another 230 cases in the Valley and 20 at regional nursing homes.
There are also 120 new active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township, according to the Department of Corrections' statewide database.
Wednesday morning's DOC data show 120 inmate cases and a dozen staff cases. On Tuesday, the DOC reported 11 staff cases and no inmate cases. The 120 inmate cases is the fourth most out of 24 state prisons. There are 962 active cases at SCI-Dallas, 426 cases at SCI-Waymart and 202 at SCI-Smithfield.
As of Monday, there were 2,284 inmates at SCI-Coal Township. There are 2,356 active cases in the DOC's 24 state prisons, an increase of 151 cases from its most recent update.
Northumberland County added 91 new cases to its total on Wednesday, followed by 53 in Union, 47 in Montour and 39 in Snyder. There were 29 counties with at least 100 new cases on Wednesday, led by 881 in Allegheny County.
Across Pennsylvania, 5,613 residents are hospitalized, a decrease of 71 since Tuesday.
Statewide on Tuesday, first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to 14,353, including 426 in the Valley. There have now been 5,214 Valley residents vaccinated in the region, including 1,942 in Montour County, 1,820 in Northumberland, 1,021 in Union and 431 in Snyder. Statewide, 159,216 residents have received the first dose, and Tuesday's increase is the second largest since the vaccine rolled out last month.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by 28 on Wednesday to 238 patients, including 50 in ICUs, and 32 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 171 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 34 patients in the ICU (down one) and 23 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 15 patients being treated, including four in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility are being treated on a ventilator.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 52 patients are hospitalized, including 12 in the ICU, and nine on ventilators.
Statewide, 1,120 patients are being treated in the ICU. There are also 673 patients being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state sites
There are 256 active cases at four federal prisons in Union County, an increase of 17 since Tuesday.
At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are still 56 inmates and 10 staffers who are COVID positive. At the medium-security united, there are 70 inmates and 22 staffers positive. Sixteen staffers at USP-Allenwood are still active, a number that has remained steady for more than a week.
At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are 76 active cases: 55 inmates and 27 staffers.
Of the 189 total cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 68 remain active: 26 residents and 42 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are 28 active cases, part of 57 total cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 11,734 cases, 1,591 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 20 new cases in the latest data.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 818 resident and 204 staff cases, along with 164 deaths since the pandemic began in March. In Montour, there have been 178 residents and 48 staffers testing positive, along with 13 deaths. In Union County, there have been 171 resident and 30 staff cases, along with 18 deaths. Nineteen residents of nursing homes have died in Snyder County, which has had 112 resident and 29 staff member cases.