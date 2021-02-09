The state Department of Health registered 4,088 new COVID-19 infections and 149 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, the 10th day in a row with fewer than 5,000 new cases across Pennsylvania.
Across the Valley, there were 72 new cases: 35 in Northumberland County, 20 in Union, 14 in Snyder and three in Montour. The only new death registered in the Valley was in Snyder County.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.6 percent last week, the eighth week in a row it has dropped.
The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped at Bucknell University, but 16 more students are in isolation Tuesday than on Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, the university was reporting 34 active cases — down five — including 33 students. There were 138 students in isolation, representing 62 percent of the available isolation space the university has allocated. Bucknell President John Bravman announced Friday the university would not hold in-person instruction this week in an attempt to slow the spread of cases on campus. At Susquehanna University, there are two active cases, both among staffers. There have been no positive cases among students since the spring semester.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID patients increased slightly on Tuesday. Statewide, as of noon Tuesday, 2,890 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, up nine from Monday's data. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and on ventilators also increased slightly. Statewide there are now 574 residents on ICUs, up nine from Monday, while 304 patients are being treated on ventilators, up eight.
In Valley health care facilities, 100 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down one from Monday. There were 72 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 21 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, nine patients were being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 19 patients, including three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,973 COVID cases tied to long-term care facilities in the region and 297 deaths. There are 13 new cases in the latest release from state health officials.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 967 resident and 240 staff cases. There have been 205 deaths at 19 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 276 resident infections, 62 staff infections and 35 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County reported two new cases, both among residents, and no new deaths in the latest data. There have been 152 cases, including 121 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 236 resident cases: 40 staff member cases, along with 37 total deaths.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections is reporting 52 active cases at SCI-Coal Township — down two overall in the latest data — including 37 staffers. There are also 11 positive cases among inmates and four asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are seven active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium-security prison. There is also one inmate at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 102 active cases, including 77 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 52 active cases — up two from Monday — including 25 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 2844 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.