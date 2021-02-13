Pennsylvania administered more than 65,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Friday while the Department of Health announced 4,088 new cases across Pennsylvania, the 14th day in a row with fewer than 5,000 cases.
After administering COVID-19 vaccines to about 6,000 patients, Family Practice Center will no longer be a state-approved provider.
The Shamokin Dam-based healthcare system posted a notification on its website following Wednesday's announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that it is limiting primary care providers that will be allowed to provide the vaccine to hospitals, pharmacies, large healthcare and federally-qualified health systems.
Ben Williard, chief financial officer at Family Practice Center, said they have already administered between 5,000 and 6,000 doses of the vaccines to patients. About half of the patients received only one vaccine and will be able to receive the second dose if they have made an appointment.
"It is our belief that we will be able to provide the second shot," Williard said.
He said it's been challenging for the center to get patients inoculated due to the limited supply of the vaccine.
"We feel our staff did an excellent job getting the vaccines to patients and we will continue to find ways for our patients to get it" from other providers, he said.
Statewide, Pennsylvania providers administered more than 40,000 first doses of a COVID vaccine on Friday for the third day in a row. There were 42,792 first doses administered Friday and 22,459 second doses.
The state Department of Health announced another 4,078 COVID cases on Saturday, along with 113 deaths. Locally, there were 100 new cases — the second day in a row with 100 new cases — and four new deaths, two each in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
With the 113 deaths announced Saturday, the state has had 23,072 deaths since the pandemic began last March.
Bucknell University, which is at the end of a remote-learning only week, now has 112 active cases, up 24 from Friday. According to the university's dashboard, there were 30 new positive tests on Friday, giving BU 59 combined positive test Thursday and Friday. Of the active cases, 108 are students. There are 176 students in isolation, up one from Friday — which does not mean positive tests, but also for those contact traced — and 79 percent of the university's allocated isolation space is being used.
Susquehanna University reported its first active student case of the spring semester on Friday. There are now five active cases on campus as of Saturday morning, including four active staff cases.
The majority of Saturday's 100 new cases were in Northumberland County (66), followed by Snyder (18), Union (15) and Montour (1) counties.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.0 percent last week, the ninth week in a row it has dropped.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by 96 on Saturday, ending a string of three days in a row with at least 100 fewer patients in hospitals. Statewide, as of noon Saturday, 2,452 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased. Statewide there were 489 residents on ICUs, down five, while 271 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 15.
In Valley health care facilities, 78 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down 10 from Friday. There were 55 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 17 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, eight patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 15 patients, including one in the ICU.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections is reporting 64 active cases at SCI-Coal Township — up one from Friday — including 31 staffers. There are also 22 positive cases among inmates and 11 asymptomatic positive cases among inmates. Statewide, there have been a combined 101 inmate deaths at two dozen state prisons.
There are still seven active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium-security prison. There is also one inmate at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 59 active cases, including 34 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 57 active cases — up three from Friday — including 23 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 282 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no active cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.