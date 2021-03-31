COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surpassed 2,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month and Department of Health officials registered another 4,557 new cases.
As of noon Wednesday, there are 2,075 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, the first time since Feb. 20 the state has been at more than 2,000.
Wednesday's case total is the fifth time in eight days state health officials have announced more than 4,000 new cases. There are 49 new cases in the Valley. There are 33 new cases in Northumberland County, seven in Snyder, five in Union and four in Montour.
There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus. Statewide, there were 44 new deaths from COVID, the most in more than a week.
As of Wednesday, the state has administered 5,154718 vaccine doses with 1,830,605 residents fully vaccinated. By Saturday, state officials say 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated.
The DOH announced the state's positive test rate increased to 7.6 percent, the third week in a row it remained steady or increased.
Hospitalizations
While new cases were lower than over the weekend, hospitalizations ticked up to 2,075 — up 95 — the fifth day in a row with at least 60 new hospitalizations. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) increased by 28 to 420 with 211 (an increase of three) being treated on ventilators
At Valley hospitals, 47 patients were hospitalized — 13 in ICUs and five three on ventilators — an increase of nine from Tuesday's report. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 31 patients. The Danville campus is treating 10 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators, both up from previous reports. At Geisinger Shamokin there are three patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 13, while two are being treated in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
On Campus
At Bucknell University there are still 11 active cases — up one from Tuesday — including six students, according to the university's dashboard. There were no positive tests on campus on Tuesday and 63 students are in isolation, down 10 from the previous day.
At Susquehanna University, there are five active cases, all among students. Since Jan. 21, there have been 97 cases on campus, including 84 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There were still 20 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, even with Tuesday's report. Nineteen of the cases were among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There remains one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there were two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,207 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 14 active cases, down three from Tuesday. The state Department of Corrections reports five inmate cases and nine employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease. The figures remained unchanged from Saturday’s update.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There were also less than five active cases among staff members.
There are also fewer than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are less than five active cases among both clients and employees at the facility.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,134 cases in long-term care facilities. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 289 resident cases and 69 among staffers. There have been 39 deaths linked to facilities in the county.
In Northumberland County, 1,033 residents have tested positive, along with 256 residents. There have been 215 deaths in county homes.
Snyder County has had 137 resident and 37 staff cases during the pandemic and 20 residents have died.
In Union County, there are have been 264 resident cases and 49 staffers, along with 43 deaths.