Pennsylvania health officials announced 707 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including four in the Valley.
Northumberland, Montour and Union counties each had new confirmed cases in the latest data released today. There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26, while Montour's new case was its first since May 3.
Statewide, there have now been 58,698 cases since the state started tracking data in mid-March. There have been 253 cases in the four Valley counties: 128 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 42 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
There were another 137 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 3,943. Most of the deaths — 2,705 — have been linked to the 543 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive.
According to state data, 2,056 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, a drop of 131 from Tuesday's data release. There are 456 residents on ventilators, a drop of 17 from Tuesday. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.
The Department of Health announced 244,171 negative tests have been conducted statewide.
On Tuesday, the DOH distributed the investigational antiviral medication, remdesivir, to treat patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The federal government distributed the first shipment of 1,200 doses to the department.
“The department is working to give our hospitals every opportunity to treat patients with COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment.”