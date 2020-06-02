There are four new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County, which is approaching 200 cases, according to the State Department of Health. The new local cases are part of 612 cases statewide on Tuesday.
Tuesday's data pushed the statewide total to 72,984. State health officials also announced another 100 deaths. The death toll from the novel coronavirus now stands at 5,667.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 67 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
The only new cases in the Valley were confirmed in Northumberland County. State health officials continued to reconcile cases based on address on Tuesday and removed two cases from Union County.
There have now been 356 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 198 in Northumberland County, 60 in Union, 53 in Montour and 45 in Snyder. There were no deaths locally.
Statewide, there are now 1,302 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 273 on ventilators. There are three patients in Montour County on ventilators for the fourth day in a row.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 15,660 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,696 cases among employees, for a total of 18,356 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 3,597 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,523 of our total cases are in health care workers.