There are four new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — three in Union County and one in Northumberland County — according to the State Department of Health. The new local cases are part of 511 cases statewide on Tuesday.
Tuesday's data pushed the statewide total to 73,405. State health officials also announced another 75 deaths. The death toll from the novel coronavirus now stands at 5,742.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 67 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
Union County, which had two cases removed from its total as part of continued investigation into addresses of positive patients, had three new cases added to its total.
There have now been 360 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 199 in Northumberland County, 63 in Union, 53 in Montour and 45 in Snyder. There were no deaths locally.
Statewide, there are now 1,302 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 258 on ventilators, down 15 from Tuesday. There are three patients in Montour County on ventilators for the fifth day in a row.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 15,752 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,719 cases among employees, for a total of 18,471 at 611 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 3,621have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,557 of our total cases are in health care workers.
There are 408,269 patients who have tested negative to date.