All four Valley counties saw substantial community spread of COVID-19 last week and the positive test rate increased in three of four counties, according to the Department of Health's early warning dashboard updated Tuesday.
Fifty-five of Pennsylvania's 67 counties had substantial growth over the seven-day window that ended April 15.
“COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities and we continue to report thousands of cases each day. The vaccines are giving us a glimmer of hope as we continue our fight against the virus,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “As residents get vaccinated, it remains important for us to stay the course and continue washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing."
As of Thursday, April 15, the state reported 24,394 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 23,953 cases.
The statewide percent-positivity increased to 9.6 percent from 9.5 percent when compared to last week, the fifth week in a row it increased. There are now four counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There is one county — Wyoming — reporting over 20 percent positivity rate.
In the Valley, Montour County's positivity rate dropped from 6.9 to 6.1 percent last week. Northumberland County's increased from 7 percent to 8.6, Snyder's nearly doubled from 5.5 percent to 9.4 percent and Union's increased from 1.8 to 2.7 percent. Union County's positivity rate is the third-lowest in the state, behind only Forest (2.4 percent) and Cameron (2.6) counties.
All four Valley counties are now seeing substantial community spread, DOH officials report. It is the first week since Feb. 19 all four counties had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents, which signifies substantial growth.
While Montour County had 11 fewer cases last week than the previous week, its incidence rate of 115.2 remained in the substantial category after it was 175.5 a week ago.
In Northumberland County, the incidence rate increased from 139.8 to 159.6 cases; in Snyder, it rose from, 81.7 to 118.9 cases and from 142.5 to 224.8 in Union County.