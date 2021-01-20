Pennsylvania registered more than 400 COVID-19 deaths for the second time in the pandemic on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases increased statewide for the third day in a row and hospitalizations increased by nearly 300 according to the state Department of Health.
State health officials announced 5,984 new cases on Wednesday — including 170 in the Valley — along with the 401 deaths. There were 17 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the Valley, pushing the total to 446 since last March. There were six new deaths in Northumberland County, four new deaths in Montour and Union counties and three in Snyder.
Seventy-eight percent of the deaths occurred over the past 10 days, the remainder of deaths reported today occurred in late December and early January, according to DOH officials.
The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Valley increased by 170. There were 59 new cases in Union County, 55 in Northumberland, 33 in Montour and 23 in Snyder.
Hospitals
As of noon Wednesday, there were 4,882 residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania, up 289 from Tuesday. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) decreased to 889, down 21. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Monday to 546, down 25. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 when 6,346 residents were being treated in hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by one to 203, including 46 in ICUs, and 29 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 154 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 37 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators, both up one from Monday.
At Geisinger Shamokin, nine patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, 40 patients were hospitalized. Eight are in ICUs, while one patient is being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 13,883 cases, 1,776 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 5 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 862 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 174 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 245 residents and 53 staff members have tested positive. There have been 19 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 221 resident cases, 35 staff member cases and 26 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are four new active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township in the Department of Corrections' latest update. There are now 17 active staff cases — there are no inmate cases — up four from the 13 cases being reported over the weekend.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are still 72 active cases, including 30 residents and 42 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are at least eight active cases, including seven staffers.
The number of active cases at federal prisons in Union COunty has dropped to 195, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There are 82 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 57 inmates and 25 staffers and 20 cases — all staffers — at USP-Allenwood. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are 19 active cases (five inmates and 15 staffers) and 74 at the medium-security unit (42 inmates and 31 staffers).