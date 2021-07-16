Forty-three Pennsylvania counties saw more COVID-19 cases this week than last week, according to the state Department of Health's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Across the state, there were 1,480 new cases in the seven-day window ending Friday. That was 573 more new cases than last week, when the state saw its first increase in new cases week-to-week in three months.
Montour County was among the 43 counties that saw an increase. Health officials registered two new cases in Montour after none were recorded a week ago. There were eight counties, including Northumberland, reporting the same number of cases while Snyder and Union counties both saw fewer cases, two of 16 counties with smaller totals.
DOH officials reported statewide increases in cases, incidence rate and positive test rate while the average daily number of patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms decreased. Statewide, the incidence rate per 100,000 residents went from 7.1 cases per 100,000 to 11.6. The positive test rate increased more than a half a point to 11.7 percent, while the average number of patients hospitalized this week dropped from 290.6 to 251.6.
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.
With two new cases this week, Montour County's incidence rate is now 11.0 cases with a positive test rate of 1.4 percent, below the state rate.
In Northumberland County, there were six new cases for the second week in a row. The positive test rate increased from 1.3 to 2.2 percent.
Snyder County's three new cases added up to an incidence rate of 7.4 cases, while its positive test rate also dropped from 2.5 to 2.2 percent. It was similar trends in Union County, where three cases led to an incidence rate of 6.7 cases and the positive test rate dropped from 1.3 to 0.6 percent.