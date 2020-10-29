Forty-four Pennsylvanians died due to complications from COVID-19 on Thursday, the state's highest death total in more than four months as the Department of Health added 2,202 new cases.
The 44 deaths announced Thursday were the most since 52 were confirmed on June 24. There have now been 8,762 deaths attributed statewide to the novel coronavirus, including 151 in the Valley.
Across the Valley, there are another 35 new COVID-19 cases, including 22 in Northumberland County. There are seven new cases in Snyder County and three each in Montour and Union counties. There were no new deaths added locally.
Since March, there have been 3,045 total cases in the Valley: 1,549 in Northumberland, 702 in Union, 484 in Snyder and 297 in Montour. Of the Valley's 151 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 112 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 17 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 11 in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
Statewide there have now been 202,876 cases. State health officials estimate 77 percent of those who have tested positive have already recovered.
From Oct. 22-28, there were 248,480 tests across Pennsylvania with 14,377 positive cases.
Hospitalizations also increased again on Thursday. There are now 1,229 residents hospitalized, up 42 from Wednesday. The number of residents being treated on ventilators increased by 13 to 127. The number of Valley residents hospitalized remained steady: There are 18 patients hospitalized in the Valley — 13 at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and three at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating two patients on ventilators.
There are 47 active cases — 42 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's Wednesday update. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents. One resident has shown new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours, according to Grandview officials.
Since March, there have been 761 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, there have been 397 resident and 129 staff cases, 83 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 80 resident and 20 staff cases in Montour, and 28 resident and nine staff cases in Union County. There were no new cases in the Valley tied to long-term care facilities on Thursday.
Prisons
There are 26 active cases at three federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
As of Thursday morning, there were eight inmates and 13 staffers still positive for COVID-19 at the two facilities in Allenwood while four inmates and one staffer are still active at USP-Lewisburg.
There are now 101 active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections, including 96 inmates and five staffers. Statewide there are 450 active cases — 281 inmates and 169 staffers — at two dozen state prisons.
University cases
Bucknell University has 80 students in quarantine as of Thursday morning. The school has had 29 total cases on campus, including 10 active cases.
No new cases were reported at Bloomsburg University on Wednesday, the school's third consecutive update with no new cases. The updates come out three times per week. The school had an outbreak shortly after students returned to class in August. There have been 366 cases on campus, 362 of them among students. None of the cases are active.
Susquehanna University has not updated its dashboard since Friday. There are no active cases, 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence remains under testing protocols.