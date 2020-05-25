The state Department of Health announced 473 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Monday, the first time in two months fewer than 475 new cases were confirmed in one day.
Monday's total increases the statewide total to 68,186. Of that total, the DOH says 61 percent of patients have already recovered from the novel coronavirus.
The increase of 473 cases is the smallest since state health officials announced 276 cases on March 25. There were 60 consecutive days of at least 531 new cases until Monday.
There were another five cases announced locally, four in Northumberland County and one in Union.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths locally in Monday's data release. There were 15 deaths statewide Sunday, the equally the total of May 27.
Monday's release marked the 15th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
The state's death total surpassed 5,000 on Saturday and now stands at 5,139.
There have now been 316 cases in the Valley: 174 in Northumberland County, 54 in Union, 50 in Montour and 38 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 17 that will move into the "green" phase on May 29.
Statewide, there are now 1,533 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — down 21 from Sunday — including 326 on ventilators, a decrease of 10 over the past day.