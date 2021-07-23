New Pennsylvania COVID-19 infections increased by 851 in the last week compared to the previous 7-day period, according to the state Department of Health's (DOH) Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
Of the state's 67 counties, 49 saw more new cases this week compared to last and 33 saw an increase in hospitalizations.
Montour County was one of 11 counties that saw fewer reported new cases week to week.
The dashboard showed statewide increases in cases, incidence rate, test positivity rates, hospitalizations and emergency department visits with COVID-19 symptoms. The only metric tracked that showed a decrease was patients on ventilators, which ticked down from 34.6 to 31.4.
Northumberland County and Union County cases and incidence rates per 100,000 residents doubled week to week. Northumberland County's cases went from 5 to 10 and incidence rates increased from 5.5 to 11. Union County's numbers increased from 3 to 6 and 6.7 o 13.4 respectively.
Snyder County's case rate increased from three to four and the incidence rate increased from 7.4 to 9.9and Montour County saw small increases in new cases.
Lancaster County (+82) and Allegheny County (+71) encountered the biggest increase in new cases and four other counties — Northampton (59), Philadelphia (58), Chester (54) and Bucks (53) — saw increases of 50 or more.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard was created to help schools determine whether they should use in-school or remote learning models due to the spread of the virus. State Health officials stopped releasing reports on the dashboard at the end of June but continue to update the figures weekly. When the reporting stopped, all four Valley counties were considered to have low rates of community transmission.