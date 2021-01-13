SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week after a fourth positive COVID-19 case was confirmed, Superintendent Jason Bendle said this morning. The district will shut the building down until Tuesday.
All high school activities within the building will be canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, but will resume on Friday, Bendle said. The scheduled Shikellamy school board meeting will now be held at the Middle School cafeteria at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
"This is the fourth case at the high school within 14 days," Bendle. "According to the Department and Health and our state government, the high school will have to move to remote learning for Thursday and Friday."
Bendle said the building will undergo a deep cleaning.
"According to the Department of Health, the purpose of the closure is to deep clean and once the deep clean is conducted the building's 14 day rolling case count resets to zero."
The closure comes after Monday's announcement that Oaklyn Elementary School would be closed for in-person instruction until Friday due to two reported probable COVID-19 cases, Bendle said.
"The district continues to work with the Department of Health for guidance on any and all cases," Bendle said. "It is essential for families to keep students home when they display any symptoms, when there has been an exposure within the family to a positive COVID case, or if anyone who lives in the household tests positive for COVID-19."